Kazakh PM chairs session of Council for cooperation with OECD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired a regular session of the Council for interaction with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) at the Ukimet Uiy.

Participants of the session discussed the development of the Roadmap on implementation of the OECD recommendations and further mechanisms of interaction with this organization, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.



The OECD works towards promoting economic growth and social wellbeing of people globally. It provides a platform for the governments to work together, share experience and seek answers to common problems.



The organization works with the governments of its members trying to understand the main reasons behind economic, social and ecological changes and identifies good practices and standards in various spheres of human activities.