    19:14, 13 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM chairs session of Innovative Technologies Park Fund

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Managing Committee of Autonomous Cluster Fund "Innovative Technologies Park" was held at the Ukimet Uiy under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    The Autonomous Cluster Fund "Innovative Technologies Park" has been the managing body of the Innovative Technologies Park "AlmatyTechGarden" since April 24, 2015.

    It was established by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and is coordinated by the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The President of Kazakhstan is the head of its Board of Trustees. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan chairs the Managing Committee of the Fund.

