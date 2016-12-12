EN
    23:06, 12 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM chairs session of State Commission for economy modernization

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a session of the State Commission for Modernization of Economy on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    During the session its participants discussed the problems of entrepreneurship development and the progress of implementation of the State Program of Industrial and Innovative Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2015-2019.

