    21:01, 09 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM chairs session on public procurement

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a session dedicated to improvement of the public procurement of subjects of quasi-public sector, natural monopolies and subsurface use at the Ukimet Uiy (House of Government) today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    In conclusion, Prime Minister Sagintayev gave a number of specific instructions to responsible government authorities.

    Government of Kazakhstan Government
