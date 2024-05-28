11:02, 28 May 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakh PM charges to complete flood damage assessment within a week
At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov assigned the akimats and Industry Ministry to complete the property flood damage assessment by the end of the week, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He stressed it is crucial to treat the situation of people affected by floods with understanding.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister charged Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to monitor the situation.