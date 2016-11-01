Kazakh PM charges to up railway transit traffic to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only 11% of railway transit traffic through Kazakhstan falls at China, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev said on Tuesday.

"Speaking of the development of transit potential. According to the recent report, only 11% [of railway transit traffic] falls at China. I believe this work should be stepped up. Staying within the Russia-Central Asian regions' limits is not the volume we are expecting," Premier Sagintayev said of the development of railway transit traffic in Kazakhstan at the session of the Government.



Sagintayev added that during President Nazarbayev's visit to China the sides raised the issue of the container transportation via the Khorgos dry port. The problem is that the trains return half empty from Kazakhstan.



"They are not fully loaded and the sides agreed that problem needs to be solved," noted Sagintayev charging his deputy Askar Mamin to take control over that issue.