Kazakh PM checks progress of affordable housing construction in Atyrau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karim Massimov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has visited a construction site of the Zheruiyk apartment complex in Nursaya micro-district within the framework of his working trip to Atyrau region.

According to the prime minister's press service, the construction of the Zheruiyk apartment complex is financed within the framework of the Regions Development Program for 2020 and with the support of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC.



The complex includes 16 five-storey buildings with 25 apartments each. Locals will have free access to the complex from all sides and a lot of parking lots, children's playgrounds and sports grounds. 70% of construction works have been finished so far.



During the visit, Karim Massimov surveyed the construction site and was briefed on the progress of construction.



The Regions Development Program for 2020 was approved by the decree of the Government of Kazakhstan in 2014. One of its main directions is the construction of affordable housing for the population.