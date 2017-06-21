Kazakh PM, Chevron Vice President discuss modernization of Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Executive Vice President of Chevron James W. Johnson within the framework of the upcoming 30th session of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana. The sides met to discuss cooperation in oil and gas sector, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, utmost attention was paid to Tengiz oilfield expansion, the project which is expected to have a positive impact on stable development of Kazakhstan's economy and all Tengizchevroil partners.



The sides also touched upon modernization of Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector as part of the implementation of instructions given by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address "The third modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



Additionally, Bakytzhan Sagintayev and James W. Johnson shared their opinions on Astana EXPO-2017 which is underway in the Kazakh capital.