Kazakh PM condoles with Russia over plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has sent a telegram of condolences to his Russian counterpart Chairman of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of the tragic plane crash at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish the speediest recovery to those injured," the telegram reads.



Earlier it was reported that Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after its takeoff on Sunday.