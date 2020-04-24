EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:32, 24 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM congratulates Kazakhstanis on Holy month of Ramadan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    «I wholeheartedly congratulate the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan,» Mamin’s congratulatory message says.

    He notes that that is the time of spiritual and moral improvement when pure thoughts and good deeds pay off.

    During the time of Ramadan people demonstrate their best human qualities, that is kindness, mercy, generosity. The holiday unites not only the Muslims, but also representatives of other nationalities in Kazakhstan.

    «I wish all Kazakhstanis good health, tolerance, moral strength, peace, and wellbeing!» Mamin concludes.


