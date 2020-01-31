Kazakh PM congratulates Russian counterpart on appointment

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin extended his congratulations to Mikhail Mishustin on his appointment as the head of the Russian government, Kazinform reports.

«I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mikhail Mishustin on his appointment as the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation and wish him success in the post. I would also like to thank Tigran Sarkisyan for the exceptional chairmanship of the Collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission as well as the members of the Collegium for fruitful work in terms of the development of integration processes,» said Mamin while addressing the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the extended format in Almaty.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty hosted the forum Digital Future of Global Economy with the participation of the prime ministers of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Moldova.