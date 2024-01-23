Kazakh PM criticizes state bodies for lack of accurate and timely quake information

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov criticized state bodies for undue earthquake warning in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports

All the services including the Emergency Situations Ministry, akimats and other state bodies responded to the situation. Fortunately, no casualties or damages were reported. But some people were injured. People were panicked without accurate and timely information and precise action plans. They suffered from rash acts jumping from 2nd and 3rd floor windows, the Prime Minister said at today’s Government meeting.

He said it is necessary to provide timely earthquake information, notify people sending earthquake alerts as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister stressed all the earthquake-prone regions should conduct training more frequently. People should know what to do when earthquake shakes their homes.

As earlier reported, an earthquake was recorded 264 km southeastwards Almaty on Kyrgyzstan-Chinese border at 00:09 am Astana time. The following tremors were registered at 00:42 pm and 01:36 am.

Quake was felt in Almaty, Shymkent, Astana cities as well as Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu and Karaganda regions. No damages and casualties were reported there.

Earthquakes jolted Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the Emergency Situations Ministries of the two countries said.