EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 30 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM defines key tasks for Government

    None
    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Reduction of inflation rates in half by the year-end is a pressing issue,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said at today’s plenary session of the Majilis held with the participation of the Head of State, Kazinform reports.

    The Prime Minister expressed sincere gratitude for the confidence vested noting that it is a great responsibility for him. He prioritized socioeconomic issues, tasks for further development, and raising people’s welfare and living standards defined by the Head of State. «First of all, we develop the election program of the Head of State and AMANAT Party’s program. At the same time, constructive proposals of other parties and deputies, the business community, and citizens will also be taken into consideration. In the medium term we should increase the country’s economic growth up to 5% and reduce inflation rates in half by the year-end,» the Prime Minister told the plenary session.

    He also stressed entrepreneurship and business climate improvements support measures as one of the key directions.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!