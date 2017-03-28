Kazakh PM discontented with projects selection for potential investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev expressed his discontent with the work on projects selection for potential investors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There is the Head of State's assignment to prepare two strategies for investment attraction and for export policy, and we have established related companies. For several times we have already discussed the draft of the new investment strategy of our country", Bakytzhan Sagintayev said summarizing the results of Kazakh Government session.

The Prime Minister noted the necessity to proceed to the investment strategy approval by July 1 this year.

"I think that after we proceed to discussion with the diplomatic bodies of foreign states located in Astana and with our investors who are in the country we will need to meet again and discuss it in public. As mentioned in the assignment, as early as July 1 it is necessary to proceed to approval of our national strategy and it is indispensable to start implementation of the unified information monitoring system", Sagintayev aded.

The Prime Minister expressed his discontent with preparation of projects for investors.

"In this respect, a very big issue is preparation of projects for investors. We have a very big gap here. We did an extensive work with akimats and invited deputy akims accountable for that job. The outcome is that the list of projects we propose to our foreign investors is very bad and sort of pale. Foreign investors expect projects different from those we are proposing now. This suggests that no appropriate work is done for selection of good projects we could propose to our investors. I kindly ask the akims to pay attention to this issues of high-quality project selection", Bakytzhan Sagintayev underlined.