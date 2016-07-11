EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:59, 11 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM discusses development of sport in N Kazakhstan with local athletes

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to North Kazakhstan region Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with the development of physical culture, mass and Olympic sports in the region.

    According to pm.kz, Prime Minister Massimov visited the new A. Vinokurov Sports Palace , an ice arena, and attended a training session of young track and field athletes and footballers. He also had a meeting with local athletes in order to discuss pressing issues related to the development of sports in the region.

    It is noteworthy that the Sports Palace named after a well-known Kazakhstani cyclist and Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov was built in Petropavlovsk in 2015. The palace has a massive ice arena, a training center for cyclists, a gym and other facilities.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Sport North Kazakhstan region Regions Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!