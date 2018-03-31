Kazakh PM discusses digitalization issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting dedicated to the implementation of the "Digital Kazakhstan" Government Program, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev reported on the utilization of international experience for the digitalization of the Kazakh economy and on the digital solutions used in public services.