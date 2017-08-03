Kazakh PM discusses safety issues with ICAO Secretary General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Dr. Fang Liu in Astana, according to primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of airport infrastructure development and flight safety level improvement. They paid special attention to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives specified in "100 Specific Steps" Nation Plan.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations. It codifies the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.