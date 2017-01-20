Kazakh PM, Dutch Ambassador agree on further cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at Ukimet Uiy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dirk Jan Cop, primeminister.kz reports

During the meeting the sides have discussed future directions of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"We are interested in participation of your country's leading companies in industrial-innovative and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan. Particularly Dutch industrial technologies, advanced know-hows and innovations", said Bakhytzhan Sagintayev.

Reference:

Today Kingdom of the Netherlands is a large direct investor into Kazakh economy and its second largest EU partner in foreign trade turnover (after Italy).

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, gross inflow of direct investment from the Netherlands to Kazakhstan from 2005 to the II quarter of 2016 amounted at $61.1 billion.

In January-November 2016 the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands amounted at $3.079 billion. In 2015 it amounted to $5.2 billion (exports - $4.9 billion, import - $0.3 billion).

There are 956 Kazakh-Dutch joint ventures in Kazakhstan, most of which are involved in oil and gas, geological exploration, agricultural machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals and medicine and production of consumer goods.

In 2014 Kazakhstan's National Enterpreneurs Chamber Atameken and the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW) established a joint Business Council.