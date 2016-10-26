EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:32, 26 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM, EBRD First VP discuss further cooperation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Philip Bennett, First Vice President of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    At the meeting which was held at Ukimet Uiy the sides discussed prospects of further cooperation with the EBRD and the bank's Kazakhstan Country Strategy for 2017-2020 in particular.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan EBRD Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!