Kazakh PM, EBRD First VP discuss further cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Philip Bennett, First Vice President of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting which was held at Ukimet Uiy the sides discussed prospects of further cooperation with the EBRD and the bank's Kazakhstan Country Strategy for 2017-2020 in particular.