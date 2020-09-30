Kazakh PM, EDB CEO debate investment projects realization in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin received chairman of board of directors of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolay Podguzov, the PM’s press service reports.

The sides debated preliminary results of the Bank’s activity in 2020 and prospects for its further work, including realization of investment projects in Kazakhstan. For the last 9 months the Bank funded projects in Kazakhstan up to USD 314 mln. One of the largest projects with EDB investments in Kazakhstan in 2020 is the construction of the new international airport in Turkestan and BAKAD highway construction.

The PM highlighted importance of EDB participation in promising projects in agro-industrial projects, industry, transport, energy, transport, etc.

They also discussed preparations for the forthcoming 1st Eurasian Congress slated for December.