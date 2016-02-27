Kazakh PM, Egyptian President discuss economic cooperation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Astana on Saturday.

According to primeminister.kz, at the meeting the sides touched upon expansion of commercial and economic ties as well as cooperation in the field of investment, energy and industry.

Prime Minister Massimov and President Fattah el-Sisi also participated in the session of the Kazakh-Egypt Business Council the same day.

Addressing participants of the session, Massimov noted that despite geographical location, Egypt is very close to Kazakhstan in terms of history, culture and religion.

He also emphasized that Fattah el-Sisi's visit to Kazakhstan and his meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana is of paramount importance.

The Egyptian leader, in turn, called on the Kazakh-Egyptian business elite to activate cooperation and implement joint projects to counter economic challenges.

"Our countries have a huge potential for the development of bilateral cooperation. Egypt considers Kazakhstan an important strategic partner in the field of commercial and economic relations," he added.

Over 100 entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Egypt gathered in Astana for the session of the Kazakh-Egyptian Business Council to discuss cooperation in tourism, trade, oil & gas and pharmaceutical industry.