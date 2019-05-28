Kazakh PM, Executive Director of ExxonMobil Kazakhstan meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Executive Director of ExxonMobil in Kazakhstan Dinesh Sivasamboo met in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The meeting discussed the acute issues and promising areas of cooperation in oil and gas sector, including the implementation of joint projects in development of Tengiz and Kashagan deposits.

In 2019, the Ministry of Energy sets a goal to extract 12.9 million tonnes of oil and 8 billion cubic meters of gas at Kashagan. Production works at the oil field have been resumed after the reconstruction and output is forecast to reach 370-400 thousand barrels per day in the nearest time.



Overhaul will be launched at Tengiz oil fields as well. Besides, development of Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar fields is under consideration now.



ExxonMobil is an important partner of Kazakhstan. Close cooperation with the company promotes development of the country's oil sector, the PM's press service says.