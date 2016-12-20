EN
    10:25, 20 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM expects GDP to grow by yearend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev expects the GDP to grow for 1% following results of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The indicators are quite good. The GDP growth totaled 0,8% following results of 11 months of 2016. Presently we use all reserves. We constantly keep in touch with akims [heads of regions] and heads of companies. We can wrap up the year with a 1%-increase that is why we need to exert every effort in that direction. As for the implementation of the budget, the situation is not bad either. There are some shortcomings in the implementation process. However, after speaking to akims I am confident that all major problems will be solved," Prime Minister Sagintayev said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

