Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government meeting started with a minute of silence in honour of the foresters killed in the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform reports.

Opening the sitting the Prime Minister reminded the major fire broke out posing a threat to rural settlements in Abai region. The population was evacuated. The local state of emergency was imposed in Semey.

As earlier reported, the Head of State canceled his foreign visit to personally take under control the fire suppression measures. Alikhan Smailov stressed 14 people were killed battling the fire. On behalf of the Government, the Prime Minister extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Over 1,800 people, 350 units of the equipment of the Kazakh Emergency Situation Ministry, forestry committee, local executive bodies, and Defence Ministry are deployed to tackle the deadly wildfires.