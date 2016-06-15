Kazakh PM extends condolences to families of Aktobe terror acts victims

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov accompanied by akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev has visited the families bereaved in the terror acts on June 5 in Aktobe city today.

The head of the Kazakh Government extended his sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.



He also attended the Nur Gasyr mosque to pray for the victims.



Recall that Aktobe city was shocked by the violent attacks on two arms shops and a military unit in June 5. As a result of the terror acts, three civilians - Andrey Maksimenko, Nikolay Onishchenko and Mikhail Matrosov were killed.