EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:25, 13 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM extends congratulations on the beginning of Ramadan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform citres primeminister.kz.

    Congratulating Kazakhstan’s Muslims on the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan and fasting, the PM noted that it is a time of spiritual purification, compassion, mercy, tolerance, mutual understanding, care for close ones, and help to the needy.

    «Ramadan strengthens the traditional spiritual values of the people of Kazakhstan shared by the Muslims and representatives of other religions in the country. Let believers’ prayers be answered and reward those doing good,» reads his congratulatory letter.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!