TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:39, 16 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM extends Eid al-Adha congratulations

    Government of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    The Kazakh Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, heartily congratulated Kazakhstanis on the sacred holiday of Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha), Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

    The Prime Minister said this bright holiday celebrated worldwide reminds of lasting values such as mercy, self-forgetfulness, generosity, compassion and respect.

    The sacred holiday brings together not only the families but also nations contributing to the strengthening of unity and spiritual values in the society.

    He wishes all peace, wellbeing and prosperity.

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Religion
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
