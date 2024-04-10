Kazakh PM extends Eid al-Fitr congratulations

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov sincerely congratulated Muslims on Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

Eid al-Fitr is a holiday of fraternity and mutual aid, good deeds and charity. Traditional moral qualities natural to Kazakh people are most pronounced especially now, in such tough time. The country is strong with its national unity. These unique values lay the foundation for steady development of the country, the telegram reads.

In conclusion he wished all good health, wellbeing ad success.