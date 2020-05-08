Kazakh PM extends May 9 congratulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, the PM’s press service reports.

In his congratulatory telegram the PM noted that May 9 is one of the most significant holidays in the year for the most of Kazakhstani families for it honors feats and courage of our ancestors - fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers - in the deadliest war in human history.

The telegram reads: «We bow heads respectfully before the generation of winners who heroically fought in the field and selflessly worked in the rear, defended the Motherland and gave us peaceful future. Wish all veterans good health, wellbeing and longevity!»