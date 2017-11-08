Kazakh PM, French Ambassador eye bilateral coop expansion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan H.E. Philippe Martinet at the Ukimet Uyi (House of Government) in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Sagintayev and Ambassador Martinet discussed the problems of expansion of partnership and cooperation between Kazakhstan and France in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.



Utmost attention was paid to promising directions of new investment projects in the field of petrochemistry, agricultural processing, tourism, healthcare and education.



Two-way trade between the two countries amounted to $2.53 billion over nine months of 2017 (export - $2.13 billion, import - $394 million) that is 1.3fold more compared to the analogous period of 2016.



Since 2005, France has invested $13.77 billion into Kazakhstan. Over 130 enterprises with French capital, namely Total, Areva, Danone, Peugeot, Alstom and many more, successfully operate in Kazakhstan.