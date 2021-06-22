EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:42, 22 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM got vaccinated against COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection today, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    The head of the Kazakh Government got vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant.

    There have been no side effects right after the vaccination and Prime Minister Mamin is doing well.

    Presently, over 2.8 million people have been vaccinated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccine, whereas the second component have been administered to 1.7 million people.

    Earlier today it was revealed that 943 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection had been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!