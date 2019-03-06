Kazakh PM had talks with WB and EBRD reps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with Agris Preimanis, the EBRD Director for Kazakhstan, and Ato Brown, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, the primeminister.kz reports.



The sides debated issues concerning deepening of cooperation with international financial institutions and promising areas for collaboration in the process of building a sustainable, well-balanced and diversified economy and restructuring issues in Kazakhstan.



Askar Mamin and Agris Preimanis discussed strategic directions for energy cooperation focusing on renewable energy sources, infrastructure and transport, small and medium business support through the financial sector, etc. Besides, they touched upon public-private partnership reforms, tariff policy in regulated sectors, transformation process and privatization program.



PM Mamin and Ato Brown debated the progress of realization of the Framework Partnership Strategy and Joint Economic Research Program. Special attention was paid to the Country Partnership Strategy 2019-2024, in particular, private sector development, investment climate and trade, modernization of transport infrastructure and prospects for the development of regions.



The EBRD invested into 253 projects in Kazakhstan up to €7,676 bln over the years of cooperation. The current portfolio of projects includes 123 projects worth $2,75 bln.



The WB portfolio consists of 22 projects.