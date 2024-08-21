Kazakh PM hands over national flag to Paralympic Games team members

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with the members of the national team of Kazakhstan on the eve of the XVII Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government’s press service.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan handed over the national flag to the members of the team at the Paralympic Training Center.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Games will be held between August 28 and September 8 in Paris, France.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the sportsmen will honorably defend the country’s colors at the Games ahead and add medals to the country’s tally.

He said Kazakhstan created the necessary infrastructure for developing the Paralympic sports and unveiling new sports complexes. A sports training center, 15 sports clubs, three schools and a sports development directorate were opened in Kazakhstan.

Winner of the Asian Paralympic Games, ten-time champion of Kazakhstan Berik Izmaganbetov (men’s sitting volleyball) and champion of Kazakhstan Sevda Aliyeva (shooting para sport) will bear the flag at the forthcoming Summer Olympics.

44 Kazakhstani athletes are set to vie for top honors at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris. The national team secured 33 quota spots in nine sports including para swimming, para powerlifting, para athletics, para canoeing, para taekwondo, men’s sitting volleyball, shooting para sport, para table tennis and para judo.

Kazakh Paralympians bagged seven medals (two gold, four silver and one bronze) at the Summer Paralympic Games since 1996.