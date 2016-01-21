EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:45, 21 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM, head of World Bank ink agreement on opening IBRD offices in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and President of the World Bank have signed an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the establishment and functioning of the offices in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Today, within the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with and President of the World Bank Jim Yong Kim. During the sitting the parties have discussed the issues of further cooperation of Kazakhstan and the World Bank. Moreover, the sides signed a new agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the World Bank on the establishment and operation of offices in Kazakhstan (Foundational Agreement).
    The signing of the new Foundational agreement will strengthen further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank and provide an opportunity to fully implement the Framework Partnership Agreement signed in May 2014.
    Kazakhstan joined the World Bank Group in 1992. The World Bank invested in 45 Kazakhstani projects $7.9 billion. Today the program of the World Bank in Kazakhstan is focused on institutional development in the areas of education, healthcare, innovation, as well as transport infrastructure and environmental protection.

    Tags:
    Economy Banks Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Investment projects Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!