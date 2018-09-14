Kazakh PM hears parents committees' opinion on Pavlodar rgn's educational services quality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - September 14 as part of the working trip to Pavlodar region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visit secondary school No. 36 in Ekibastuz, where he met with the board of trustees, parents' committees of local schools and discussed topical issues in the development of the education system. Among them are increasing the quality of teaching, providing educational materials, improving the material and technical base, digitalization, etc., Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

The general secondary school No. 36 has been operating since 2016. Currently, 916 children attend the school. The pedagogical composition of the school consists of 53 teachers. The offices have the necessary equipment. Taking into account new approaches to the modern educational process, robotics and chess cabinets have been opened.

The Prime Minister inspected the IT-rooms, where the teacher B. Belbigayev told about the implementation of the Program Your Future pilot project. A schoolgirl A. Amangeldy, in turn, demonstrated on the interactive whiteboard her animated project in English.

In the assembly hall of the school, Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with the board of guardians and parents' committees of local schools. Participants of the meeting shared their vision of solving urgent issues in the education system, expressed their proposals for improving the quality of educational services.

The representative of the school No. 18 A. Armangul raised the issues of providing pupils of the first classes with educational materials in the state language. N. Kosdauletova from school No. 2 addressed the issue of further development of the infrastructure of educational institutions. The representative of the school No. 17 S. Aknurova spoke on improving the work of mixed schools. V. Kolodyuk (school No. 35) - on increasing salaries for social educators, school psychologists, methodologists. K. Kokumbayeva (School No. 22) raised the issue of extending the validity of the certificate of the Unified National Test. V. Potrakhina from the school No. 10 made a proposal on the knowledge assessment system. The representative of the school No. 21 S. Berteneva addressed the issue of reducing the burden on schoolchildren by moving to a five-day academic week. Sh. Akmurzina raised the issue of opening in the region on the basis of schools of additional junior classes of extended education.

Prime Minister Sagintayev and Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev answered the questions of the meeting participants. An open dialogue allowed to identify problems for understanding the general situation and discuss effective ways to resolve them. Following the results of the discussion, the regional akimat and the Ministry of Education and Science were instructed to work on the issues and proposals voiced.