Kazakh PM held Government meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government conference meeting the Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, charged to work at increasing the share of Bastau Business project participants, Kazinform reports.

As the PM said, 5,000 Kazakhstanis started their business to become independent of assistance and benefits. The same time only 50% out of KZT 82 bln allocated for microcredits were disbursed with four months left till the yearend. Shymkent and other regions should follow Pavlodar, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions which boast higher disbursement.





The PM tasked the Labour and Social Protection Ministry, National Economy Ministry jointly with the Atameken Chamber to analyze the Bastau Business Program and microlending implementation progress, and make suggestions. Secondly, he assigned to increase the number of Bastau Business participants from current 20% to 30% who opened or expanded business.