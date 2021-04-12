Kazakh PM highlights improvement in primary economic indicators

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has noted the positive and steady dynamics in the real economy following the first quarter of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh PM pointed out the steady growth in manufacturing, construction, and agriculture. He also noted the positive trend in mechanical engineering, including in the automotive industry, pharmacy, the chemical industry, metallurgy, including non-ferrous metals production, the light industry, including the cloth industry, and the food industry.

The PM insisted that the oil production industry will see a positive trend by the end of the year as a result of a rise in daily oil production by 6 thousand barrels under the certain OPEC+ terms for the country.

He also noted the positive growth rates in electricity and coal production. Highlighting the high growth levels in information and communications, the PM said that the service sector still remains affected by the restrictions.

Mr. Mamin added that there has been the gradual improvement in the indicators of the primary economic sectors and insisted that the Government would further implement comprehensive measures to support businesses to create additional conditions for greater economic activity.

He instructed all the regions to make sure the planned indicators of social and economic development are achieved and the tasks given by the Head of State are fulfilled effectively. The Head of the Cabinet charged the heads of government bodies with fulfilling the planned indicators in their sectors.