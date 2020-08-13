EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:05, 13 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM highlights Kazinform’s role in global information space

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated the International News Agency Kazinform on its 100th year, Kazinform reports.

    Mamin extended his congratulations on Kazinform’s centennial, noting that the Agency has become a modern and competitive tribune in the global information space.

    The PM expressed confidence that the Agency would continue to be a front-runner in the global media space, accurate source of information and world news, and promoter of political, socioeconomic changes the country undergoes.

    Notably, today, August 13, the International News Agency Kazinform celebrates its 100th anniversary. The Agency was founded back in 1920.


    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Events News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!