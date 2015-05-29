Kazakh PM holds bilateral meetings with CIS colleagues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the upcoming sessions of the CIS Council of Heads of Governments and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the resort of Burabai on May 28.

Development of bilateral commercial and economic cooperation and interaction within integration associations were in the focus of the meeting between Karim Massimov and his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov. At the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the sides touched upon a wide range of issues, including further development and deepening of bilateral economic partnership and a number of projects in key spheres of economy. They also exchanged views on the current state of integration processes within the CIS and the EEU. Karim Massimov and Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici discussed ways to step up the Kazakh-Moldavian economic cooperation. In addition, the sides praised great potential for further business partnership. With his Kyrgyz colleague Temir Sariyev, the Kazakh Premier tabled expansion of commercial and economic contacts and prospects associated with Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.