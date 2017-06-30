Kazakh PM holds Economic Expert Council meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has held a meeting of the Expert Council on Economic Issues in the Government House, primeminister.kz reports

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues of improving the tax policy in the furtherance of "100 Specific Steps" of the Nation Plan, and considered the draft Strategic Development Plan till 2025 "National Technological Initiative of Kazakhstan".

Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov delivered a speech. In addition, the following representatives of the expert community voiced their comments and proposals: Institute of Economic Research JSC Board Chairman S. Madiev, Director of Oil Gas Project LLP Zh. Akhmetov, Adviser to the General Director of Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas JSC Zh. Kulekeyev, Governor of the Astana International Financial Center K. Kelimbetov, Board Chairman of JSC Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan O. Shayakhmetov, Senior Partner of the Center for Strategic Initiatives O. Kudaibergenov, Director of the non-governmental foundation of "Rakurs" Economic Analysis Center O. Zhandosov, Director of the Center for Social Research non-governmental foundation M. Makhmutova, Chairman of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs A. Myrzakhmetov, etc.

Following the meeting, Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the Ministry of National Economy to give consideration to the experts' proposals.