Kazakh PM holds Green Economy Transition Council meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has held today an extraordinary meeting of the Council on Transition to Green Economy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in a video conference format at Ukimet Uiy (House of Government), according to primeminister.kz .

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues of solid waste management. Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev and Akims of Atyrau, Almaty, Kostanay regions, and the cities of Astana and Almaty reported on the current situation to the head of the Government.

Besides, CEO of "Kaz Waste" waste management association Vera Mustafina, Director of "Green Academy" Research and Educational Center Bakhyt Yessekina, General Director of "Operator ROP" LLP Svetlana Korotenko and others made their speeches.