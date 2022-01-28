Kazakh PM holds meeting on 2022 Government Agenda development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the development of the 2022 Government Agenda with participation of the Foreign Ministry, Interior, Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministries, the PM’s press service reports.

The Foreign Ministry’s measures proposed are aimed at encouraging the inflow of investments and improving the investment climate, concluding agreements on for the promotion and mutual protection of investments, lifting administrative barriers in attracting foreign investments.

The Interior Ministry will provide for restoring infrastructure and material and technical base of the internal bodies, equipping local police services, building modular stationary security posts.

Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry suggested measures for industrialization, including import substitution, digitalization of housing and public utilities system, development of small and medium business in processing industry around large enterprises, etc.