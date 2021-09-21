Kazakh PM holds National Modernization Commission sitting
Those attending debated the progress of development of the 100 Concrete Steps Action Plan to implement 5 institutional reforms of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and State-of-the-Nation Address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Ministers reported on the work done. As stated there, 72 out of 100 steps have been already implemented. They also discussed establishment of a technological development centre, further improvement of the anti-monopoly body in compliance with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development standards, AIFC and capital markets development, construction of dormitories, building of an integrated database system of state agencies and quasi-public sector.
In a conclusion the PM charged to continue active implementation of the Action Plan and the President’s Address to the Nation.