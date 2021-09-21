EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:10, 21 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM holds National Modernization Commission sitting

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, held the National Modernization Commission sitting with participation of Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin, the PM’s press service.

    Those attending debated the progress of development of the 100 Concrete Steps Action Plan to implement 5 institutional reforms of First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and State-of-the-Nation Address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Ministers reported on the work done. As stated there, 72 out of 100 steps have been already implemented. They also discussed establishment of a technological development centre, further improvement of the anti-monopoly body in compliance with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development standards, AIFC and capital markets development, construction of dormitories, building of an integrated database system of state agencies and quasi-public sector.

    In a conclusion the PM charged to continue active implementation of the Action Plan and the President’s Address to the Nation.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address Politics 100 specific steps Political Reform Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!