Kazakh PM holds Supreme Science-and-Technology Commission session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a regular session of the Supreme Science-and-Technology Commission under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

During the session, the attendees discussed the priority areas of science development at the current stage, as well as the issues of further science funding and the Education and Science Ministry's Draft Scientific and Technical Program "The Development of Original Pharmaceutical Drugs and Commercialization of the Related Research Results for 2018-2020" aimed at developing the pharmaceutical cluster in the country.

As a reminder, the Supreme Science-and-Technology Commission, an advisory body under the Government of Kazakhstan, was established in accordance with the Government's Decree dated April 20, 2011. The Commission sessions are held when the need arises, but at least twice every year.