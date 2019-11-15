Kazakh PM holds talks with ADB President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with President of the Asian Development Bank Takehiko Nakao on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from prime minister’s press service.

At the onset of the meeting Prime Minister Mamin reminded that Kazakhstan was the first Central Asia country to join the Asian Development Bank. According to him, this year marks 25 years of fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ADB.

«We consider the ADB our strategic partner which is one of the leaders among international financial organizations in terms of the number of projects implemented in Kazakhstan,» Mamin said.

The meeting further focused on cooperation in the sphere of agriculture within the framework of the Auyl – Yel besigi (The village is the cradle of the country) program, housing construction, tourism and other sectors of Kazakhstani economy.

Takehiko Nakao commended Kazakhstan’s great contribution to the implementation of the CAREC Program.

Since 1994 the ADB has earmarked over $5.1 billion worth of loans for implementation of the financial, infrastructural energy and other projects in Kazakhstan. To date some 30 projects worth $3.8 billion have been fully implemented.