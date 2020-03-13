EN
    15:28, 13 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM holds telephone talks with Russian, Belarusian counterparts

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held telephone talks with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    The heads of government discussed the topical issues of Kazakhstan-Russia and Kazakhstan-Belarus trade, economic and investment cooperation as well as interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.


