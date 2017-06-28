EN
    10:46, 28 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM in Kyzylorda region for working visit

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived in Kyzylorda region on the instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    During the working trip to the region Prime Minister Sagintayev will familiarize with the progress of construction of infrastructure facilities within the framework of the Nurly Zhol Program and available housing within the framework of the Nurly Zher Program.

    Additionally, the Premier will be briefed on the reconstruction of industrial facilities of the region within the framework of the State Program on Industrial and Innovative Development and measures to increase competitiveness of regional agricultural products.

    While in the region, Bakytzhan Sagintayev will chair a session on socioeconomic development of the region on implementation of the President's state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".

    Sagintayev will discuss the issues of support of SME and other problems with local businessmen at the meeting organized by the regional branch of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken".

     

     

