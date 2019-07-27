Kazakh PM inspects construction of heat and power plant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin inspected on Friday the construction of a new CHPP-3 (Combined Heat and Power Plant), the modernization of fuel and energy complex in the city of Nur-Sultan, the PM’s press office informs.

At CHPP-3 construction site, the head of Government was informed that at the first phase of the construction, a water-heating boiler with a capacity of 480 Gcal/h will be built.

Railway and automobile roads have been laid, administrative and residential buildings have been built. The installation of the electrical part and the automation of the main equipment are underway. As of today, 70% of the construction has been completed.

The construction of CHPP-3 will allow in the coming years to meet the increasing demand for heat in the western part of the capital, and significantly improve its own generating capacity and heat sources of the fuel and energy complex of the Nur-Sultan city.

The prime minister was informed about the modernization and gas supply of the existing energy sources at CHPP-1 and CHPP-2, and about the readiness of the energy complex of the capital for the upcoming heating season.

The head of Government gave a number of specific instructions for the construction and modernization of the city's fuel and energy infrastructure.