Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions to the Government to realize the Address of the Head of State, Kazinfrn correspondent reports.

Alikhan Smailov highlighted that the Kazakh President announced a number of main focuses on the social and economic development of the country.

«I instruct the National Economy Ministry jointly with interested government bodies to envisage approaches in a draft economic policy in the mid-term run and to submit to the government the corresponding draft decree within a week,» said Smailov.

The National Economy Ministry was charged to present a draft national plan to realize the Kazakh Head of State’s Address at the next session of the government.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his state-of-the-nation address on September 1, 2022.

















