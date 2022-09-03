EN
    14:40, 03 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions to the Government to realize the Address of the Head of State, Kazinfrn correspondent reports.

    Alikhan Smailov highlighted that the Kazakh President announced a number of main focuses on the social and economic development of the country.

    «I instruct the National Economy Ministry jointly with interested government bodies to envisage approaches in a draft economic policy in the mid-term run and to submit to the government the corresponding draft decree within a week,» said Smailov.

    The National Economy Ministry was charged to present a draft national plan to realize the Kazakh Head of State’s Address at the next session of the government.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his state-of-the-nation address on September 1, 2022.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment




    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address Government Top Story
