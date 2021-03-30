Kazakh PM instructs to ensure control over quality spring field work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Purchase of socially significant food commodities should receive special attention, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin told a government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the government session, the Kazakh PM pointed to the importance of quality and timely spring field work for food safety.

He stated that last year sowing has been carried out at a very high level in spite of the pandemic, with necessary agricultural technologies, fertilization, and plant protection products in place.

This year, the Government has taken necessary decisions to provide funds and logistics support to ensure spring field work.

The PM noted that in addition to the increase in budgetary credits, this year has seen the increase in the amount of funds from KZT24.5bn to KZT45.3bn to ensure forward purchases of agricultural products.

«It is therefore necessary to pay special attention to purchases of socially significant food commodities using the said mechanism,» said Mamin.

In conclusion, he instructed the Agricultural Ministry and governors to qualitatively carry out spring field work, and keep the issue under close control.